British Council UAE Sign New IELTS Partnership With Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 18 December 2024: The British Council has announced a strategic partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD), establishing the University's Continuing Education Center (CEC) as an official IELTS Registration Centre and Test Venue for both IELTS on Paper and IELTS on Computer. This partnership was formalised during a signing ceremony held at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi's state-of-the-art library.

This collaboration reflects the British Council's commitment to increasing accessibility for IELTS candidates in the UAE, supporting their educational and professional aspirations. The partnership aligns with the British Council's mission to provide reliable and accessible English proficiency testing in the region.













Martin Daltry, British Council Country Director UAE, commented on the partnership: 'We are delighted to collaborate with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, a prestigious institution known for its academic excellence. By establishing IELTS testing facilities on their campus, we are not only providing candidates with enhanced accessibility and convenience but also reinforcing our shared commitment to empowering individuals with the English language skills needed to achieve their global ambitions.'

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi,

commented:

'We are happy to collaborate with the British Council to become a UAE Examination Center for IELTS.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is proud to provide its facilities and services on campus to support individuals pursuing excellence in education and language.

By offering this convenient service, SUAD brings individuals one step closer to achieving their educational and career goals.'

The ceremony was attended by key representatives from both organisations. From the British Council, attendees included British Council Country Director, Martin Daltry, Cluster Exams Director MENA South, Simon Green. Representatives from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi were Dr Bertrand Haan, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs, and Dr Elisabeth Zollmann, Head of Applied Foreign Languages Department, and Dr. Zouhair El Aouni, Head of Continuing Education Centre.



This partnership will offer IELTS candidates access to advanced testing facilities, convenient registration options, and a seamless test-day experience. Through IELTS, individuals aspiring to pursue higher education, immigration, or professional opportunities internationally will benefit from a globally recognised qualification.

The British Council continues to provide candidates with a variety of online preparation resources to ensure a smooth and successful testing experience.