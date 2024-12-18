European Commission Adopts Positive Decision For Orphan Medicinal Product Designation Of Agios’ Mitapivat In Sickle Cell Disease

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a leader in cellular metabolism and pyruvate kinase (PK) activation pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced that the European Commission has adopted a positive decision for the designation of mitapivat, an oral, small molecule PK activator, as an orphan medicinal product (OMP) for the of sickle cell disease. Earlier, in November 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also granted orphan drug designation to mitapivat for sickle cell disease.

“Alongside the FDA's orphan drug designation in the U.S., the European Commission's orphan medicinal product designation for mitapivat underscores the urgent need for novel therapies for sickle cell disease and highlights its potential to provide clinically meaningful benefits to patients navigating this debilitating condition,” said Sarah Gheuens, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of R&D at Agios.“With the trial fully enrolled, we look forward to sharing the results of our Phase 3 RISE UP study evaluating the efficacy and safety of mitapivat in sickle cell disease with the community in late 2025.”

The European Commission offers OMP designation to innovative therapies that address life-threatening or chronically debilitating conditions affecting fewer than five in 10,000 individuals in the European Union, and that have the potential to provide a significant benefit over existing treatments. This designation provides extensive benefits to encourage the development of these medicines, including reduced fees and a 10-year period of market exclusivity.

About Phase 2/3 RISE UP Study

The RISE UP Phase 2 and 3 studies are evaluating the efficacy and safety of mitapivat in sickle cell disease patients who are 16 years of age or older, have had between two and 10 sickle cell pain crises in the past 12 months, and have hemoglobin within the range of 5.5 to 10.5 g/dL during screening. The Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies are conducted under a single operationally seamless Phase 2/3 protocol. The two studies enrolled different participants and achieved operational efficiency through leveraging the same sites, vendors and other resources.

The Phase 2 study included a 12-week randomized, placebo-controlled period in which participants were randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to receive 50 mg mitapivat twice daily, 100 mg mitapivat twice daily or matched placebo. The primary endpoints were hemoglobin response, defined as ≥1.0 g/dL increase in average hemoglobin concentration from Week 10 through Week 12 compared to baseline, and safety. In December 2023, Agios presented positive results from the Phase 2 study at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

The Phase 3 study includes a 52-week randomized, placebo-controlled period in which participants will be randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive 100 mg of mitapivat twice daily or matched placebo. The primary endpoints are hemoglobin response, defined as a ≥1.0 g/dL increase in average hemoglobin concentration from Week 24 through Week 52 compared with baseline, and annualized rate of sickle cell pain crises. In October 2024, Agios announced that enrollment in the Phase 3 study had been completed, with more than 200 patients enrolled worldwide.

Participants who complete the double-blind period of the Phase 2 or Phase 3 studies will have the option to move into a 216-week open-label extension period to receive mitapivat.

About PYRUKYND ® (mitapivat)

PYRUKYND is a pyruvate kinase activator indicated for the treatment of hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency in the United States, and for the treatment of PK deficiency in adult patients in the European Union.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Acute Hemolysis: Acute hemolysis with subsequent anemia has been observed following abrupt interruption or discontinuation of PYRUKYND in a dose-ranging study. Avoid abruptly discontinuing PYRUKYND. Gradually taper the dose of PYRUKYND to discontinue treatment if possible. When discontinuing treatment, monitor patients for signs of acute hemolysis and anemia including jaundice, scleral icterus, dark urine, dizziness, confusion, fatigue, or shortness of breath.

Adverse Reactions: Serious adverse reactions occurred in 10% of patients receiving PYRUKYND in the ACTIVATE trial, including atrial fibrillation, gastroenteritis, rib fracture, and musculoskeletal pain, each of which occurred in 1 patient. In the ACTIVATE trial, the most common adverse reactions including laboratory abnormalities (≥10%) in patients with PK deficiency were estrone decreased (males), increased urate, back pain, estradiol decreased (males), and arthralgia.

Drug Interactions:



Strong CYP3A Inhibitors and Inducers: Avoid concomitant use.

Moderate CYP3A Inhibitors: Do not titrate PYRUKYND beyond 20 mg twice daily.

Moderate CYP3A Inducers: Consider alternatives that are not moderate inducers. If there are no alternatives, adjust PYRUKYND dosage.

Sensitive CYP3A, CYP2B6, CYP2C Substrates Including Hormonal Contraceptives: Avoid concomitant use with substrates that have narrow therapeutic index.

UGT1A1 Substrates: Avoid concomitant use with substrates that have narrow therapeutic index. P-gp Substrates: Avoid concomitant use with substrates that have narrow therapeutic index.

Hepatic Impairment : Avoid use of PYRUKYND in patients with moderate and severe hepatic impairment.

Please see full Prescribing Information and Summary of Product Characteristics for PYRUKYND.

About Agios

Agios is the pioneering leader in PK activation and is dedicated to developing and delivering transformative therapies for patients living with rare diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's deep scientific expertise in classical hematology and leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and rare hematologic diseases, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)-associated anemia and phenylketonuria (PKU). In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios is advancing a preclinical TMPRSS6 siRNA as a potential treatment for polycythemia vera. For more information, please visit the company's website at .

