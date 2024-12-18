(MENAFN) Two Slovak parties, the left-wing Party of Slovak Revival and the right-wing Homeland Party, have launched a campaign for a on lifting sanctions against Russia. The initiative has already gathered over 160,000 signatures for a petition. A conference was held in Bratislava on Monday to promote the cause, attended by former justice Stefan Harabin, representatives from the NGO Free Zone, and the Association of Slovak Intellectuals.



Harabin, speaking at the event, called relations with Russia an "existential question," arguing that Slovakia could struggle to maintain its statehood without Russian support. He criticized the sanctions, claiming they violated the law and were damaging to Slovakia's economy. He highlighted the fact that nearly a million Slovaks live in poverty while sanctions drive up the cost of Russian gas, even though the country continues to import it.



The petition, which now has over 160,000 supporters, demands a referendum asking if Slovakia should cease applying sanctions against Russia. To trigger a referendum, at least 350,000 signatures are required. Pavol Slota, leader of the Homeland Party, described the petition as a "civic action" and criticized mainstream media for attempting to downplay it. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Robert Fico, Slovakia has taken a critical stance on Western policies regarding the Ukraine conflict and has called for the EU to lift sanctions and resume dialogue with Russia.

