Pushpa 2 Yet To Beat THIS Movie In All-Time India Net Box Office Collection It's Not KGF 2, RRR Or Baahubali

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Even as Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule has soared to greatness at the Indian box office, there is still one movie that it has yet to beat to become an all-time hit; and no, it is not SS Rajamouli's RRR, Baahubali or Yash-fronted KGF series.

The Sukumar-directed movie currently has a net income of ₹953.3 crore at the Indian and ranks as the second-top movie in India.

Check out the top movie in India that still remains above Pushpa 2:

SS Rajamouli's epic Baahubali 2 still remains the front-runner for the highest net-earning film in India, piping Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 . Baahubali 2 had earned a net of ₹1030.42 crore during its theatrical run.

However, with the momentum of the action drama, Pushpa 2 is likely to surpass Baahubali 2 to become the number-one movie in India.



Baahubali 2 The Conclusion: ₹1030. 42 crore

Pushpa The Rule: ₹953.3 crore

KGF Chapter 2: ₹859.7 crore

RRR : ₹782.2 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: ₹646.31 crore

Jawan: ₹640.25 crore

Stree 2: ₹597.99 crore

Animal: ₹553.87 crore

Pathaan: ₹543.09 crore Gadar 2: ₹525.7 crore

Here's a list of the top 10 Indian movies (India Net Collection) of all time, including all languages: Pushpa 2 The Rule: Hindi

The action drama was the seventh and fastest film to earn over ₹500 crore in net collection in the Hindi version (11 days), surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan , who had previously held the record of the fastest ₹500 crore net (18 days).

By Day 13, the second Tuesday, Pushpa 2's Hindi version had earned ₹591.1 crore net at the Indian box office.

With these numbers, Pushpa 2 has surpassed all, but Stree 2 ( ₹598 crore net) at the end of its 13th day to become the 2nd biggest Hindi grosser.











