China gives ex-top government official death sentence

(MENAFN) China has executed Li Jianping, a former top official, who was convicted of embezzling over 3 billion yuan ($412 million) in a major case, according to reports from CCTV. Li, the former secretary of the Communist Party’s working committee in Hohhot’s economic and technological development zone, was found guilty of bribery, embezzlement, and colluding with criminal groups.



The 64-year-old was initially sentenced to death in September 2022, and after losing his appeal in August, the verdict was upheld by China’s Supreme People’s Court. Li had misappropriated over 1.437 billion yuan ($197 million) from state-owned company funds and accepted bribes totaling more than 577 million yuan ($79.2 million), with significant amounts of the embezzled money still unrecovered.



This execution follows the recent sentencing of Liu Liange, a former Bank of China chairman, who was given a two-year reprieve after being convicted of accepting nearly $17 million in bribes. The broader anti-corruption campaign in China has intensified under President Xi Jinping since his third term began in 2022, targeting billionaires and bankers and sparking public support, though some critics view it as a tool for consolidating political power.

