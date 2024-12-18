Requests for bulletproof houses increases in US

(MENAFN) Demand for enhanced personal security has surged among US billionaires, with many installing bulletproof fittings, panic rooms, and other high-tech home fortifications. This trend has been rising for several years, but the recent murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has further accelerated spending on security measures, according to Bloomberg.



Private security firms had already seen increased demand due to factors like the Covid-19 pandemic, the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing, and the January 2021 Capitol riot. Fortified Estate, a company specializing in armored doors and bulletproof glass, reported that the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election were some of its busiest on record, as people sought greater protection in uncertain times.



Russell Grey, director of Security Services International, noted that the demand for home security has become "very common" among the wealthy, particularly for installations like bulletproof windows. Many wealthy individuals are spending millions on security, with advanced security systems costing at least $1.5 million, including thermal cameras, armored doors, and anti-drone technology.



The assassination of Thompson, who was shot outside a Manhattan hotel, heightened concerns, with some online users expressing support for the killing and ‘wanted’ posters emerging targeting other executives. This has led to a sharp increase in demand for fortified rooms and protection systems among US CEOs, with many now doubling or tripling their security budgets.

MENAFN18122024000045015687ID1109006807