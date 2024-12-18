Russia develops robust new missile systems

(MENAFN) Russia is advancing the development of new missile systems comparable in effectiveness to its existing hypersonic weapons, including the Avangard nuclear glide vehicle and the Oreshnik missile, according to General Sergey Karakaev, the commander of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces (SMF). In an interview marking the 65th anniversary of the SMF, Karakaev revealed that Russia is also working on the Sarmat and Osina strategic missile systems, which are nearing deployment.



These systems, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) like the Yars, are designed with advanced warheads that are nearly impossible to intercept. The RS-28 Sarmat, for instance, can carry up to ten heavy warheads and is equipped with the Avangard hypersonic glider, capable of evading anti-ballistic missile systems. Karakaev emphasized that the Sarmat’s range allows it to target the US via the South Pole, bypassing missile defense systems in Alaska.



Despite US missile bases in Romania and Poland, Karakaev stressed that Russian missile systems are designed to be effective against any potential missile defense measures. He also reaffirmed Russia’s stance that NATO’s expansion and the Ukraine conflict are existential threats. The Oreshnik missile, another key part of Russia’s defense strategy, is set for mass production by 2025.

