Turkey reportedly is ‘building up forces’ on Syrian border

(MENAFN) Turkey, along with its allies, is reportedly building up military forces near its border with Syria, raising speculation of a potential large-scale operation targeting Kurdish-held territories, according to the Wall Street Journal. Sources suggest the buildup, near the Kurdish-majority city of Kobani, includes Turkish commandos, militia fighters, and artillery.



US officials have expressed concerns about the growing presence and are urging Ankara to delay the planned cross-border operation. Ilham Ahmed, a representative from the Syrian Kurdish civilian administration, has appealed to US President-elect Donald Trump to intervene and prevent Turkey from deploying its forces, fearing imminent conflict and destruction for the Kurdish civilians.



Ahmed warned that Turkey’s goal appears to be taking control of Kurdish territories before Trump's inauguration in January, which could force the US to recognize Turkey as a power in the region. This would have "catastrophic" implications, he said.



The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is supported by the US and is Kurdish-led, reported that Turkish artillery and drone attacks have already targeted their positions.



In response, US Senator Lindsey Graham cautioned Turkey, a NATO member, against continuing attacks on Kurdish forces. He also warned that such actions could lead to sanctions, particularly as Kurdish forces are holding thousands of ISIS prisoners, and their release could pose a significant security threat. Turkey regards Kurdish forces in Syria as terrorists, complicating the situation further.

