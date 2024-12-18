Musk claims ‘deep state traitors’ are targeting him

(MENAFN) US agencies have launched multiple investigations into whether Elon Musk and his company, SpaceX, have adhered to security reporting protocols designed to protect sensitive state information. Musk, who holds a top-secret security clearance at SpaceX, has faced scrutiny over his alleged failure to report key personal activities, including travel and meetings with foreign leaders.



The investigations, triggered by concerns raised by SpaceX employees about lax compliance, intensified following Musk's public support for President-elect Donald and his growing influence. Musk, in response, accused what he called "deep state traitors" of targeting him, using media outlets as "shills" to undermine his credibility.



The reviews are being conducted by the Department of Defense's Inspector General, the Air Force, and the Pentagon’s Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence. Although these agencies have not confirmed the investigations, they have not accused Musk of leaking classified material.



The scrutiny follows allegations of Musk's interactions with Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, which Musk has strongly denied. He has also dismissed the concerns raised by US senators as politically motivated, vowing consequences for those responsible for the accusations. The allegations have drawn parallels to similar claims against former President Donald Trump, which were later found to be baseless.

