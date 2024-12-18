Rheinmetall Secures EUR 9M Contract With Ukraine To Supply 155Mm Artillery Propellant Charges

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany's arms Rheinmetall has received an order from the of Defense of Ukraine to 155mm artillery propellant charge modules.

This is said in a statement on the Rheinmetall's website , Ukrinform reports.

The order, booked in Q4 2024, is worth around EUR 9 million. It envisages the delivery of several tens of thousands of 155mm propellant charge modules of various types.

They are to be delivered in January 2025.

Rheinmetall is one of the world's leading manufacturers of large-calibre ammunition and propellant systems. In modern artillery, projectiles and propelling charges are loaded separately in order to achieve different ranges.

As reported, with extensive deliveries and support services for Ukraine, Rheinmetall is now the country's most important defense industry partner in its defensive struggle against Russian aggression. During the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 in Berlin, the company and Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding to expand their strategic cooperation. The agreement aims to identify and develop further areas for deeper cooperation between the Ukrainian defence industry and the Düsseldorf-based technology group.