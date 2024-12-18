Senior Iranian military adviser calls for unity among Muslim nations to reshape global order

(MENAFN) A top military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has argued that unity among Muslim nations could be a pivotal factor in reshaping global dynamics.



Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi stated that the "convergence and unity" of Muslim countries, forming a collective Muslim power bloc, is the key to freeing Muslim nations from the influence of global powers, particularly the United States and Israel.



The Iranian general accused the US and Israel of fueling instability, conflict, and human suffering both in the Middle East and around the world. He stressed that Muslim nations should focus on building sustainable security, regional peace, and self-sufficiency in order to achieve real progress and independence.



Safavi also highlighted that the world is experiencing a significant geopolitical shift, with the emergence of a new global order. "The current world is in a geopolitical transitional phase, and we are witnessing the shaping of a new world order on both regional and international scales," he stated.



According to Safavi, this transition signals the gradual decline of Western dominance and the rise of Eastern powers. He concluded, "The global power system is slowly but surely shifting from the West to the East."

