Ukrainian Premier says country won’t extend Russian gas transfer agreement

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Prime Denis Shmigal confirmed that Ukraine will not extend its transit agreement with Russia, which is set to expire on December 31. Despite this, several EU countries remain dependent on Russian gas, raising concerns about security.



Shmigal stated on Telegram that he had discussed the matter with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, emphasizing that Ukraine would be willing to negotiate gas transit agreements for non-Russian gas. Slovakia, one of the countries reliant on Russian gas through Ukraine, is in intense talks to secure future supplies.



The 2019 transit deal between Russian energy company Gazprom and Ukrainian firm Naftogaz allowed 65 billion cubic meters of gas to flow through Ukraine in 2020, and 40 billion cubic meters annually from 2021 to 2024. However, after the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage in 2022, Russia reduced its gas exports to the EU. Currently, the EU receives about 5% of its gas from Russia through Ukraine.



Slovak Prime Minister Fico has expressed resistance to replacing Russian gas with more expensive alternatives, stressing that it would be unreasonable to pay higher prices for geopolitical reasons. On Tuesday, energy companies from Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, and Italy signed a declaration supporting the continuation of Russian gas transit, calling it the best solution for both consumers and Ukraine’s energy security.

