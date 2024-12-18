Finland cautions against deploying troops in Ukraine

(MENAFN) Finnish President Alexander Stubb has cautioned EU countries against rushing into discussions about sending a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. Speaking at a defense summit in Tallinn, Stubb emphasized that such an operation is not a viable option at the moment, as it would require a large number of and could potentially escalate the conflict.



Stubb noted that peacekeeping missions are governed by international law and require a peace agreement and a UN mandate. He pointed out that a mission would need at least 150,000 troops, with rotations pushing the figure to around 450,000 peacekeepers annually, suggesting that the idea had become unrealistic.



His remarks came ahead of discussions at a Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) meeting, where representatives from countries including Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, which share borders with Russia, expressed strong criticism of Moscow. The issue of peacekeepers may be raised by French President Emmanuel Macron at an upcoming EU summit, but the EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, has stated that no peacekeeping mission is currently under consideration, as the conflict is far from resolved. Russian spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov also called the discussion premature, citing Ukraine’s refusal to engage in peace talks with Russia.

MENAFN18122024000045015687ID1109006967