Trump declares his desire to talk to Putin

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has expressed his intention to speak with both Russian President Vladimir and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump called the war "carnage" and said it needed to stop, comparing it to the devastation seen in World War II.



Trump, who had vowed during his campaign to end the war within a day of taking office, admitted that this goal might be more challenging than initially thought. While he has not yet spoken to Putin since winning the election, he confirmed plans to do so soon. Trump also indicated that he would engage with Zelensky and Ukraine's representatives in his efforts to negotiate peace.



Although the details of his peace proposal remain unclear, media reports suggest that Trump may push for a frozen conflict along the current frontlines, with Ukraine potentially abandoning its NATO membership aspirations in exchange for Western security guarantees. Moscow has insisted that any agreement must recognize the "territorial reality" of Russian control over certain regions, including Crimea, and that Ukraine must adopt neutrality and demilitarization as part of a final settlement.

