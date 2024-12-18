Many Syrians filled with fear, uncertainty about future

(MENAFN) Following the collapse of Bashar Assad's in Syria, triggered by an offensive from the extremist group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), many Syrians are filled with fear and uncertainty about the future. Although some celebrated the fall of Assad's regime, others, particularly from minority groups, are deeply concerned about the impact of rebel control.



Maria, an Alawite resident of Damascus, described the chaos that followed Assad’s downfall. Initially shocked and terrified by the possibility of executions, she fled with her family to Lebanon for safety. While the situation in Damascus has calmed, Maria expressed fears of escalating violence and executions without due process in regions like Homs and Hama. She worried about the future of minorities like herself under HTS control, given the group's extremist history and fundamentalist beliefs.



Maria acknowledged that while the outcome is still uncertain, the rebel divisions and the ongoing instability suggest that conflict will likely persist, leaving many, including herself, contemplating emigration as a way to escape the turmoil.

