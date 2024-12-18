National Day Comes Amid Qatar's Comprehensive Renaissance: NHRC Chairperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah (pictured) affirmed that Qatar National Day is a precious and cherished occasion that fills every Qatari with pride and honour.

She noted that this year's celebration comes amidst the state's ongoing comprehensive renaissance and major achievements in various fields, including economic, social, health, cultural and developmental sectors, among others.

Al Attiyah said in a statement to QNA that the celebration of the National Day reinforces national unity in light of the constitutional amendments made last month. It also reflects the progress and enhancement of all human rights for everyone living in the State of Qatar, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030. This underscores the establishment of a state of law and institutions, thanks to the wise leadership and visionary guidance of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The celebration of Qatar's National Day underscores the national identity of the state and its great history, which has always been and will remain a symbol of loyalty, solidarity, unity, noble values, and the lofty principles for which Qatari society has been known throughout the ages.

These values were instilled by the Founder, and have been upheld by successive generations, becoming a legacy. Qatar confronts all challenges with resilience, and overcomes them with strong will and self-confidence, serving its people and nation, working towards sustainable development, and striving to achieve security, peace, and stability in the region and the world, she added.

The NHRC Chairperson explained that the celebration of National Day is also a celebration of the achievements and accomplishments realized across various levels. She highlighted, in this regard, the accomplishments of the Committee, which has become a model for national human rights institutions at the Gulf, Arab, and international levels.

This status enabled it to secure an“A” accreditation rating from the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) for three consecutive cycles (2010, 2015, 2020) and until 2025, in recognition of its achievements, best practices, and adherence to the principles of independence, transparency and pluralism.

This year, NHRC continued its efforts and responsibilities aimed at promoting and ensuring human rights for everyone under Qatar's jurisdiction. This was achieved in cooperation with various governmental and non-governmental entities, as well as through presenting necessary proposals and recommendations to safeguard human rights in the country. These efforts were detailed in the Committee's 2024 Annual Report, Al Attiyah said.