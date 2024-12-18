QF Schools Foster Arabic Language Skills Through Innovative Approaches

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Promoting the Arabic language and fostering cultural identity are central to the educational mission of Qatar Foundation (QF). Through innovative teaching methods and engaging initiatives, educators at QF are inspiring students to connect with their heritage, develop linguistic proficiency, and apply their in meaningful ways.

Dr. Mahmoud Husni, Arabic Subject Lead at Qatar Academy – Sidra (QAS), part of QF's Pre-University Education (PUE), says:“In our approach to teaching Arabic, we use innovative methods to enhance students' language proficiency and deepen their connection to cultural heritage. One key practice is requiring teachers to communicate in Modern Standard Arabic, helping students become accustomed to listening and speaking fluently.

“We also implement differentiated instruction to cater to the unique learning needs of each student, allowing them to progress at their own academic level. This inclusive approach ensures fair and equal learning opportunities for all.”

Some of the initiatives at QAS include the Poet of Al Sidra Competition to encourage creative expression in Arabic; the Short Story Writing Competition to develop literary skills; the annual school Competition for memorizing the Holy Qur'an; and the Vocabulary Mastery Challenge to enhance students' linguistic knowledge.

Rana Al Naji, an Assistant Principal at Qatar Academy for Science and Technology (QAST) – also part of QF's PUE – describes the innovative methods used for teaching Arabic, saying:“At QAST, we use the Interactive and Inquiry-Based Approach, where students explore topics like climate change or cultural preservation through the Arabic language. This approach encourages active engagement and makes Arabic more meaningful and dynamic.

“Our students participate in initiatives like Ru'ya – a Ted Talk style initiative – as well as debates and storytelling competitions in Arabic to boost fluency and confidence. They also engage in collaborative learning through peer tutoring, group projects, and mentoring, creating a supportive environment and reinforcing learning through mutual collaboration.

“These methods reduce stress, boost creativity, and improve speaking skills by fostering connections and encouraging risk-taking. And many parents have requested the expansion of these activities, noting significant improvements in their children's skills and engagement.”

Fatema M. Abu Najem, Arabic Lead Teacher for Primary at Qatar Academy – Al Wakra (QAW) – also part of QF's PUE – says:“We launched the 'Reading Partner' club, which brought together students from different grades to encourage reading and increase their reading time. One day, a student proudly told me he had read 46 stories in just four weeks. It was a proud moment for him.

“Our students secured third place in the schools' competition organized by Qatar Reads, an initiative of the Qatar National Library aimed at promoting reading culture in Qatar as part of the 'One Book, One Community' campaign. The competition was open to all students, including those who struggle with speaking in public. We specifically chose these students to give them the opportunity to express themselves, even if not verbally.”