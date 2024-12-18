National Day Marks New Era To Continue Development Process: Justice Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi has emphasised Qatar National Day as a dear occasion that embodies historical symbolism and highlights great achievements made by the State thanks to the vision and wisdom of the wise leadership.

In a statement to QNA, he said that National Day celebrations reflects a long-standing journey of renaissance and a comprehensive stage of prosperity thanks to the wise leadership, which has made Qatar a model to be emulated in security, prosperity and development, within a framework of established values that promote justice and the rule of law.

The Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs added that the Ministry of Justice continues to achieve advanced levels in developing government services, noting that the ministry launched the first phase of its digital legal services, including documentation services, as part of the digital transformation plan, to be completed with digital real estate services in conjunction with National Day celebrations.

The Ministry of Justice achieved great accomplishments in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, he pointed out, noting that work is currently underway to launch the ministry's strategic plan 2025-2030. The plan includes developing legal services, enhancing legal professions, and ensuring their electronic provision with accuracy and high quality to meet the aspirations of individuals and institutions.

He explained that the ministry took great strides towards digital transformation, as the number of services provided online increased to 223 services, in addition to launching advanced systems such as the state cases system, updating digital portals for lawyers and experts, and the real estate mediation system.

The ministry has paid great attention to developing human resources by launching an integrated training plan in coordination with the Qatar Leadership Centre, and implementing more than 104 specialized and legal training programs, targeting new and legal lawyers in 35 entities in the country, the Minister said.