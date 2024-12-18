AIT Worldwide Logistics Secures ISO Quality, Safety, And Sustainability Certifications Across Asia

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- AIT Worldwide Logistics, a leading global solutions provider, is proud to announce that more than a dozen of its locations across five countries in Asia have secured ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and ISO 14064-3 certifications. These globally recognized credentials spotlight AIT's dedication to quality management, environmental stewardship, workplace safety, and accurate greenhouse (GHG) emissions reporting.

“This is a milestone achievement for AIT-Asia,” said AIT's Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Wilson Lee.“These certifications demonstrate our unwavering commitment to operational excellence, sustainable practices, and delivering exceptional value to our customers. I'm incredibly proud of our team's hard work in embedding these standards into our operations across the region.”

The certifications reflect AIT's efforts to meet internationally recognized standards that ensure consistent, high-quality service (ISO 9001), minimize ecological impact through initiatives like alternative fuels, electric vehicle (EV) programs, and recycling (ISO 14001), and safeguard employees (ISO 45001). Finally, ISO 14064-3 demonstrates AIT's commitment to achieving its carbon-zero goal by 2035 through verified GHG emissions accounting.

Lee added that these new certifications align with AIT's overarching Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards by reducing waste and network costs, while also ensuring effective, reliable processes.

“Together, these certifications reinforce our dedication to quality, sustainability, and customer service while helping our clients achieve their own ESG goals,” he said.“By maintaining and expanding these benchmarks, AIT will continue to deliver trusted logistics solutions that make a meaningful impact worldwide.”

According to Lee, the certification journey, which began in March 2024, involved comprehensive internal and external audits, system upgrades, and process enhancements. All AIT-branded offices in China, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam earned certification, apart from the company's two newest facilities in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which joined the network last month .

The certifications, awarded by Hong Kong Certification Services International, Ltd., are valid through October 2027.

Looking ahead, Lee shared that the company plans to build on these achievements by expanding its EV and recycling programs across the Asia-Pacific region and pursuing Authorized Economic Operator certification to further strengthen AIT's reputation as a trusted, sustainability-focused logistics provider.

