Ocasio-Cortez challenges Connolly for top House Oversight role but veteran Democrat prevails

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez challenged House veteran Rep. Gerry Connolly, positioning the Virginia Democrat as the top-ranked Democrat in the new according to the House Oversight Committee.



Connolly has led Democrats on the operations subcommittee since 2013 and has been a member of the Oversight Committee since 2009. On November 7, he declared that he had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer, which allowed Ocasio-Cortez to confront him.



Despite his health issues, Connolly prevailed by a vote of 131-84, according to numerous Democratic sources, solidifying his place in one of Washington's most visible roles to battle the new Trump administration and a unified Republican majority in Congress.



Ocasio-Cortez has been a member of the Oversight Committee since her first term in 2019, when she rose to prominence as the leader of the so-called Squad. Despite her defeat today, she is positioned to play a key role on the panel in the 119th Congress.



