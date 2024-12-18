Ocasio-Cortez challenges Connolly for top House Oversight role but veteran Democrat prevails
Date
12/18/2024 3:40:24 AM
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez challenged House Democratic veteran Rep. Gerry Connolly, positioning the Virginia Democrat as the top-ranked Democrat in the new congress according to the House Oversight Committee.
Connolly has led Democrats on the government operations subcommittee since 2013 and has been a member of the Oversight Committee since 2009. On November 7, he declared that he had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer, which allowed Ocasio-Cortez to confront him.
Despite his health issues, Connolly prevailed by a vote of 131-84, according to numerous Democratic sources, solidifying his place in one of Washington's most visible roles to battle the new Trump administration and a unified Republican majority in Congress.
Ocasio-Cortez has been a member of the Oversight Committee since her first term in 2019, when she rose to prominence as the leader of the so-called Squad. Despite her defeat today, she is positioned to play a key role on the panel in the 119th Congress.
MENAFN18122024000045016953ID1109005897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.