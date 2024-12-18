Duke Of Edinburgh Leaves Kuwait Following Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Royal Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his accompanying delegation left Kuwait on Wednesday morning following an official visit. They were seen off at the airport by Chief of the Accompanying Mission of Honor and of Amiri Diwan Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.