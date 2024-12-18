Duke Of Edinburgh Leaves Kuwait Following Official Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Royal Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his accompanying delegation left Kuwait on Wednesday morning following an official visit.
They were seen off at the airport by Chief of the Accompanying Mission of Honor and Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end)
