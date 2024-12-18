عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Duke Of Edinburgh Leaves Kuwait Following Official Visit

Duke Of Edinburgh Leaves Kuwait Following Official Visit


12/18/2024 2:07:53 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Royal Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his accompanying delegation left Kuwait on Wednesday morning following an official visit.
They were seen off at the airport by Chief of the Accompanying Mission of Honor and Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end)
mt



MENAFN18122024000071011013ID1109005606


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search