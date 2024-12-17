Gujarat Woman Sends Last Message To Lover Before Committing Suicide: 'See What Happens If I Don't Get...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Radha Thakor, 27, from Gujarat, died by , leaving messages for her lover and expressing frustration over family disputes. Her sister reported the incident, and a complaint has been filed against an unidentified man. are investigating her motives and the context of her last recorded conversations.

Thakor separated from her husband a few years back and had been living with her sister in Palanpur.

Radha's sister Alka said,“My sister ran a beauty parlour. On Sunday night, she returned home, had dinner and then we went to sleep. We found her dead the next morning. When we checked her phone, we found the videos she recorded. We have handed everything over to police and we suspect the man she was talking to”

In her final recorded conversation, Radha asked the man for a photograph. Her family confirmed she had repeatedly requested the photo, but he did not send it. She was heard saying,“See what happens if I don't get the photo by 7 o'clock.”

"Forgive me, I am taking a wrong step without asking you. Don't be sad, stay happy, enjoy life and get married. Don't think that I have died by suicide. I apologise with folded hands. If you are happy, my soul will find peace. I am upset over work and life so I am taking this step," she was also heard saying

Police are investigating the reason behind the woman's death by suicide

