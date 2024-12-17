Army Receives Over 1.3M Drones Since War-Start - Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the year, the of Defense of Ukraine has transferred over 1.3 million unmanned aerial to the Defense Forces, actively continuing such deliveries.

This was reported by the MoD press service, Ukrinform reports.

The ministry noted that in 2024, the of drones to the front was significantly increased, and in parallel lines, work is underway to contract the supply of drones for the coming months and years.

This will ensure a systematic supply of UAVs and strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian on the battlefield.

As noted, the uninterrupted supply of Ukrainian-made military drones is one of the main priorities of the Ministry of Defense.

In addition, the ministry also continues working on enhancing the technological level of the Ukrainian Army, ensuring operational and large-scale deliveries of drones to Ukraine's defenders.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov noted that the number of UAV operators in the army has increased sevenfold over the past year.

Photo: Ministry of Defense