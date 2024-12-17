Zelensky Visits Superhumans Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to the Lviv-based Superhumans Center, where he met with Ukrainian undergoing treatment, thanked them for defending the country and contributing to bringing victory closer.

Zelensky reported this on , Ukrinform saw.

The Head of State recalled that the Superhumans Center is fully adapted for people with disabilities, featuring its own state-of-the-art prosthetics laboratory.

On behalf of all Ukrainians, he expressed gratitude to those who created“such a universe”.

“We are thankful for advancing this critical field of prosthetics and rehabilitation, for saving our wounded defenders, and all our people affected by Russian aggression,” the president noted.

According to Zelensky, this is an experience is not only important to scale across Ukraine.

“It is one we can surely share with other countries,” Zelensky emphasized.

As reported, last spring, the Superhumans Center for prosthetics, rehabilitation, and reconstructive surgery was launched in Lviv region.