Zelensky Visits Superhumans Center
Date
12/17/2024 7:11:39 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to the Lviv-based Superhumans Center, where he met with Ukrainian soldiers undergoing treatment, thanked them for defending the country and contributing to bringing victory closer.
Zelensky reported this on facebook , Ukrinform saw.
The Head of State recalled that the Superhumans Center is fully adapted for people with disabilities, featuring its own state-of-the-art prosthetics laboratory.
On behalf of all Ukrainians, he expressed gratitude to those who created“such a universe”.
Read also: Superhumans
Center receives $25M in war risk insurance from DF
“We are thankful for advancing this critical field of prosthetics and rehabilitation, for saving our wounded defenders, and all our people affected by Russian aggression,” the president noted.
According to Zelensky, this is an experience is not only important to scale across Ukraine.
“It is one we can surely share with other countries,” Zelensky emphasized.
Read also:
Representatives of Ukraine and Poland discuss cooperation in treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian defenders
As reported, last spring, the Superhumans Center for prosthetics, rehabilitation, and reconstructive surgery was launched in Lviv region.
MENAFN17122024000193011044ID1109004715
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.