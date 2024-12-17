Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Boat On Southern Front
Date
12/17/2024 7:11:38 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards successfully destroyed a small Russian vessel on the southern front using an FPV drone.
The Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
<script async src=" data-telegram-post="SJTF_Odes/11876" data-width="100%"></script>
According to the post, drone operators from the State Border Guard Service have been increasingly effective in identifying and targeting Russian forces.
"Thanks to the precise deployment of an FPV drone, the defenders struck a small enemy vessel," the post said.
MENAFN17122024000193011044ID1109004712
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.