Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Boat On Southern Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards successfully destroyed a small Russian vessel on the southern front using an FPV drone.

The Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, drone operators from the State Border Guard Service have been increasingly effective in identifying and targeting Russian forces.

"Thanks to the precise deployment of an FPV drone, the defenders struck a small enemy vessel," the post said.