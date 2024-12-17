Things To Do On Qatar National Day And This Weekend, December 18-21, 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Get ready for a long weekend in Qatar as the National Day holidays arrive! With the winter weather setting the stage, it's time to celebrate the nation's rich heritage and vibrant culture with an exciting range of activities. From Qatari cultural performances to fun-filled events, art exhibitions, desert exploration, winter bazaars, and match, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Have you explored the iconic Amerigo Vespucci ship or taken to the skies on a hot air balloon ride?

Whether you're soaking in the festive atmosphere or embracing the national pride, don't let the strong wind take away the good vibes this extended weekend bring. Make the most of the celebrations and enjoy every moment of the long weekend!



Public Prosecution announces Qatar National Day working hours

Fahes working hours for Qatar National Day announced

Working hours for PHCC health centers for Qatar National Day announced MoI announces Qatar National Day official working hours for various service departments

Read Also

Darb Al Saai QND 2024 Celebration

Until December 21, 2024

3pm - 11pm

Darb Al Saai, Umm Salal

Join the celebration of Qatar National Day at Darb Al Saai, featuring 15 main events and 104 activities. Take your children to feed the Houbara and experience falconry firsthand. Participate in traditional folk games, art competitions, workshops, and exhibitions highlighting Qatari traditions. There are various artistic performances and interactive activities that highlight the authentic Qatari heritage. Bring the whole family for a day of fun and cultural enrichment! Have you downloaded the Darb Al Saai app on Apple Store or Google Play yet?

FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 Finals: Real Madrid vs Pachuca

December 18, 2024

8pm onwards

Lusail Stadium

The highly anticipated showpiece of the inaugural tournament is set to electrify Lusail Stadium, as Real Madrid takes on Pachuca for the first time! With a packed stadium expected, this clash promises to be a thriller!

Spanish giants Real Madrid arrived in Qatar today, while Mexico's Pachuca has been in Doha for over a week-both teams eager to add another prestigious trophy to their collections in Wednesday night's final.

Before the action kicks off at 8pm, the fan zone outside the stadium will be buzzing with cultural events, culinary sessions, and a variety of entertainment to get fans in the spirit. No tickets ? Keep scrolling to find out where you can watch the game on big screens around the city!

Qatar National Day 2024 at Katara

Until December 18, 2024

3pm - 9pm

Katara Cultural Village, Katara Corniche

Qatar National Day celebrations at Katara started on Sunday and will continue until Wednesday with musical and theater performances, traditional 'Ardah' sword dance, falconry displays, saluki racing, art exhibitions and workshops, and a variety of cultural activities available to the public.

There's a market and kiosks for handicrafts, traditional dishes, local souvenirs and knick-knacks. A special National Day mural will be unveiled, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup live match will be displayed. Below is a full list of Katara's National Day activities.









Ashghal announces multiple road closures across Qatar Doha Metro announces changes to Metrolink services

Read Also

Qatar National Day 2024 at Msheireb

December 18, 2024

3pm onwards

Msheireb Downtown Doha

Participate in various family-friendly activities lined up at Msheireb for Qatar National Day. Take part in cultural competitions, traditional games, and art workshops. Watch live performances, immersive attractions, the live broadcast of the Intercontinental Cup finals, and film screenings such as the 'Ode to Our Land' documentary which is a tribute to HH the Father Amir's visionary leadership.

What's more at Msheireb? There's the ongoing registration for a cosplay competition and 'Little Talents' contest. Click here to participate.

Qatar National Day 2024 at Lusail Boulevard

December 18, 2024

3pm onwards

Lusail Boulevard

The 1.3-kilometre stretch of the boulevard will host a wide range of cultural activities including Ardha show and parade, henna and face painting, coloring stations, local handicrafts offer, kiosks of Qatari cuisines, and traditional Qatari games for children.

The football fever will also return to the boulevard through giant screens that will show a live telecast of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 final match.

Old Doha Port QND 2024 special events



Until December 22, 2024

4pm - 10pm

Mina District, Old Doha Port

Old Doha Port is hosting various special events for QND 2024 featuring cultural activities and entertainment shows honouring Qatari heritage. Festivities start at 4pm with a live performance by a traditional band, filling the port with the rich sounds of Qatari music until 10pm. The celebration also offers an opportunity to explore traditional Qatari crafts, where craftsmen from across the country will demonstrate various expertise, from ship building, pottery creation, henna, calligraphy, and more!

The celebrations extend beyond Qatar National Day, with Old Doha Port hosting a variety of exciting events throughout December, providing extended fun and challenging experience. Click here for more.

NMOQ activities for Qatar National Day 2024



December 18, 2024

3pm - 7pm

National Museum of Qatar

Celebrate Qatar's rich cultural heritage with the National Day festivities, themed Alabarr (The Sea) and Albahar (The Land). Events will take place in the Baraha (Albarr) and Lagoon (Albahar) areas, offering special activities for both local communities and tourists.

In Albarr, explore Qatari arts and crafts like Alnaqda embroidery, Sadu weaving, a stilt garment show, and a live dance performance. In Albahar, enjoy a stunning light installation and a live oyster-shucking demonstration showcasing the Gulf's pearl trade history.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, in collaboration with NMoQ, will host free workshops with artists Ismail and Sumam Azzam in Albahar, covering drawing, light and shadow, and contemporary model drawing. Don't miss this celebration of Qatar's cultural legacy!

Qatar National Day festivities at 974 Beach



December 18, 2024

8am - 8pm

974 Beach

Celebrate Qatar National Day with friends and family at the scenic 974 Beach for an entire day of fun-filled, family-friendly festivities. Just for Qatar National Day, enjoy free entry to the beach and to a variety of cultural activities and entertainment!

Guests will be welcomed into traditional Bedouin-style tents, where they can experience the warmth of authentic Qatari hospitality and food lovers can explore a wide range of dining options at the numerous restaurants and popular food courts available throughout the venue. The beachfront event will also feature exhibitions showcasing Qatar's rich artistic and cultural heritage, where families with children can look forward to an array of exciting water activities and games.

QND 2024 Mega Cultural Events by WSIF

December 18, 2024

3pm - 9pm

Asian Town-Industrial area; Ideal Indian School-Abu Hamour; Al Khor Barwa Workers Recreation Complex

Celebrate Qatar National Day with two Mega Cultural Events hosted by the Workers Support and Insurance Fund (WSIF)!

The first event, at the Asian Town cricket stadium parking area, will feature an Asian band concert, gift draws, safety and security awareness programs, film screenings, traditional performances, cultural displays by school teams, and free blood sugar checkups.

The second event, at Ideal Indian School, will showcase popular Asian singers, community performances, safety programs, gift draws, and free health checkups.

Additionally, the BEDAR Initiative at the Al Khor Barwa Workers Recreation Complex will host a musical concert, a National Day parade, a workers' talent show, and more.

Amerigo Vespucci ship & Villaggio Italia at Old Doha Port



Until December 21, 2024

10am - 12pm; 3pm - 7pm

Old Doha Port

The historic Italian navy ship Amerigo Vespucci arrived at Old Doha Port on December 15 as part of its world tour and will be docked until December 22. During its stay in Doha, the ship will be accompanied by Villaggio Italia, an international exhibition celebrating 'Made in Italy.' Both the ship and the exposition will be open for free public viewing, offering a chance to explore Italy's rich cultural heritage while enjoying live music performances onboard.

This visit, part of the Vespucci World Tour and Villaggio Italia highlights the strong bilateral relationship between Italy and Qatar.

If you weren't able to secure a ticket to board the renowned Amerigo Vespucci, dubbed "the most beautiful in the world," you can still catch a glimpse of the majestic ship at the port.

Ras Abrouq Desert Experience

December 18, 2024 - January 18, 2025

10am - 10pm

Ras Abrouq

Visit Qatar is unveiling a unique desert experience at Ras Abrouq, a destination perfect for the whole family! This activation promises a unique desert experience for visitors with its fun, immersive zones including the 5-star Our Habitas Resort, The Desert Escape, Film City, Wildlife Park, and the Glamping Zone.

Experience cultural displays, live performances, workshops, and daily camel parades that showcase Qatar's rich heritage. Our Habitas offers affordable packages, plus special options with stargazing, hot air balloon rides, and more. The Desert Escape is packed with fun activities such as archery, acrobatic shows, falcon demonstrations, kids' treasure hunts, and roaming parades. There's also a restaurant and food lounge for all your dining needs.

In the Film City zone, enjoy a coffee shop, gift shop, and an exhibition in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, featuring camel, pony, and horse rides, plus photo opportunities. The Wildlife Park offers safari-like experiences with camel and horse routes through animal zones, while the Glamping Zone provides a luxurious desert camping experience with private tents and outdoor lounges.

There's so much more to explore! Click here for more details and book your tickets now!



Qatar National Day at Torba Market

December 18, 2024

8am - 9pm

Education City

You can visit the Torba Market twice in one week, as this Wednesday is an extra special market day to celebrate Qatar National Day!

Artisans will decorate their booths and make special QND-themed foods, while Torba Kitchen will prepare exclusive QND menu items for the occasion. Plus get to see Chef Rima from Beirut in her live station creating authentic Saj Manouche.

Qatar Balloon Festival 2024

Until December 21, 2024

5am - 7am (definite timings upon booking)

Katara Southern Parking Area

The skies of Doha come alive with sunrise balloon launches, tethered rides, and stunning Nightglow displays in this year's Qatar Balloon Festival featuring over 50 hot air balloons from 21 countries.

On the sidelines, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to enjoy. Be sure to visit the food kiosks, take part in the photo contests, and check out the entertainment areas for a full experience!

To book a flight, click here . For further info, WhatsApp +974 5543 4313

Souq Waqif marks Qatar National Day with 'Qatar of Eminence' Exhibition



Until January 6, 2025

Souq Waqif Art Center

The Souq Waqif Art Center is hosting an art exhibition titled 'Qatar of Eminence ' in honour of Qatar National Day. This event celebrates Qatari culture and showcases the values of patriotism and pride through fine arts. Featuring the work of 25 talented Qatari and international artists, the exhibition displays artworks that seamlessly blend Qatar's national vision and cultural values with contemporary art.

Open to the public for free, visitors can enjoy art that showcases Qatar's history and future, while emphasizing the nation's heritage, identity, and traditions.

Bryan Adams Live in Doha



December 20, 2024

Gates open 6pm, Show starts 7pm

Hall 8 & 9, Qatar National Convention Centre

Ready for an unforgettable night with Bryan Adams? From "Summer of '69" to "Everything About You," you'll enjoy the electrifying energy of this music legend. Known for his powerful vocals and timeless hits, the Canadian superstar will sure deliver a spectacular performance. Don't miss the chance to hear his greatest songs live and feel the raw energy that has made him a global icon for decades. Ticket prize starts at QR150- get it here .

Crafting Design Futures Exhibition at Museum of Islamic Art

Until December 30, 2024

MIA Gallery 4 and MIA Courtyard

As part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, this exhibition features the works of nine talented craftmakers from Qatar and Morocco. Crafting Design Futures, curated by Gwen Farrelly, features new works by designers created during the Design Doha Residency Program 2024. It highlights the deep commitment in both Qatar and Morocco to honour tradition while celebrating innovation and cutting-edge design. Book your entry ticket here .

InflataRUN 2024

Until January 3, 2025

Thursday 3pm - 12mn; Friday 1:30pm - 12mn; Saturday to Wednesday 3pm - 11pm

900 Park

The world's largest inflatable course returns for its third edition! InflataRUN promises a fun-filled, family-friendly event featuring the iconic inflatable course, live DJ sets, dancing, and incredible performances. Explore carnival booths, snap photos with massive Monster Truck inflatables, and enjoy hours of entertainment for all ages.

Tickets are available in various categories to suit everyone's needs. Don't miss out-book your tickets now and be part of the excitement!

Al-Raqim: Qatar International Arabic Calligraphy Competition



Until December 26, 2024

This international competition is aimed at preserving the Arabic language, serving the Holy Quran, and promoting Arabic calligraphy as an art form.

Organised by the Sheikh 'Abdullah Bin Zaid Al-Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre and the Museum of Islamic Art, 18 years old and above are invited to enter the competition. For more details and to participate, click here .

Escape Room: The Scholars of the Islamic World

Until December 31, 2024 (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

1pm, 3pm and 5pm

Museum of Islamic Art - Education Wing, 2nd floor

VCUarts Qatar and the Museum of Islamic Art introduce Qatar's first museum escape room! Designed around the theme "Scholars of the Islamic World," the rooms are dedicated to various disciplines such as Calligraphy, Islamic Science and Inventions, Astronomy, and Islamic art.

As participants move through the escape room, they will learn more about Qatar through solving puzzles that uncover knowledge and unravel mysteries. The escape room welcomes groups of eight to twenty people. It's free to attend but registration is required. Book an escape here if you're 14 years old and above.

BBQ weekend at Al Bidda Park





We heard you! In this pleasant weather, you're looking for the perfect spot for a weekend BBQ outing, right? At Al Bidda Park, you can enjoy quality grilling time with family and friends at one of the park's barbecue pits, available with prior reservations. Book easily here .

Al Bidda Park is also pet-friendly and offers a number of sports facilities, walking and biking paths, playgrounds, amphitheater, and much more for everyone to enjoy!

Visit Winter Markets and Bazaars



The MIA Bazaar and the Winter Markets are still open on weekends for fresh fruits and veggies, wide variety of local and international products, and delicious treats! See you there!



Happy Qatar National Day!