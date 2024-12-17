Egypt's Gold Export Poised To Grow Amid Economic Challenges: Industry Insiders

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Dec 18 (NNN-MENA) – insiders from Egypt's export sector said, there is still considerable potential to further develop the country's industry, and predicted continued growth in gold exports.

Mamdouh Abdullah, board chairman of Kirmena Jewelry Company, said on the sidelines of the 4th International Nebu for Gold and Jewelry, which concluded yesterday in Cairo, that, the Egyptian government's decision to cancel valuation fees on gold jewelry exports in 2023, has helped facilitate gold exports, noting that there is still significant potential to further develop the gold industry.

“Gold is a great investment at all times as a hedge against inflation, especially during economic instability,” said Mamdouh, adding, expanding gold exports could alleviate economic stagflation by increasing local employment and earning hard currency.

Official statistics show that Egypt's gold exports reached 2.17 billion U.S. dollars in the first nine months of this year, up from 1.11 billion dollars during the same period of the previous year. The United Arab Emirates and Switzerland accounted for about 95 percent of Egypt's total gold exports.– NNN-MENA

Hany Milad, head of the Jewelry and Gold Division of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, attributed the increase in revenues from Egyptian gold exports, particularly raw gold, to the rise in global gold prices. This increase coincides with a relative decline in domestic demand for bullion.

Milad revealed that a national strategy on the gold industry is nearing finalization, aimed at increasing gold and jewelry exports by at least 15 percent annually from 2025 to 2030.

Following a significant advancement in the sector over the past year, which saw Egypt rise 40 places in the global ranking, from 94th in 2022 to 54th in 2023, the country is now setting its sights on becoming one of the world's leading gold exporters.

Milad predicts that with continued government support and strategic initiatives, Egypt could rank among the top 10 global gold exporters by 2027.

