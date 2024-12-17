Trump Knows Freezing The War Would Be Dangerous - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said Donald is aware of Ukraine's unwillingness to give up and freeze the war. At the same time, he felt that the U.S. president-elect wants to move quickly to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian conflict.

He said this during an conversation with Le Parisien readers, Ukrinform reports.

"Trump knows about my desire not to rush anywhere to the detriment of Ukraine. The country has long been fighting for its sovereignty. No matter how many presidents or prime ministers want to declare an end to the war, we are not going to just surrender and give up our independence," the head of Ukraine said, commenting on the outcome of negotiations with Trump in Paris.

He added: "The danger would be to say: We will freeze the war and come to an agreement with the Russians."

Ukraine and Europe need not just a pause in hostilities but true peace -

According to him, Donald Trump really wants to move quickly to settle the war, but he does not yet have access to all the necessary information.

“At the moment, he is not in the White House and he cannot have access to all the information: from intelligence, the Department of Defense, certain diplomatic channels, and so on. Once he is there, we will be able to speak the same language, with the same amount of information,” he said.

According to Zelensky, it is important that the changes in the U.S. with Trump coming to power are in favor of Ukraine.

“We would like to see stronger support for Ukraine from the U.S.. Our teams are already working with President Trump's teams. We will be building relations with the new administration, this will be our priority. The United States has been and remains our leading donor in this war, although for Ukraine, I'd like to emphasize, both Europe and the United States are important. We do not put anyone above others," he stressed, adding that America is able to influence Putin.

Italian Ambassador believesto be able to launch peace talks in Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he does not need intermediaries in communicating with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Photo: Nastassia Kantorowicz Torres/Sipa press pour Le Parisien.