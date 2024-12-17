U.S. Has No Confirmation Of N.Korean Troops Being Dispatched To Russia, But Can't Rule It Out

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States currently has no confirmation of the transfer of new North Korean units to Russia, adding that this possibility cannot be ruled out.

This was stated on Tuesday during a press briefing in Washington by U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I don't have any new announcements to make today about new North Korean that have traveled to Russia,” the spokesman noted.

However, Miller noted,“we continue to assess that might be a possibility”.

Ukrainian special operations forces kill 50 Northn soldiers in Kursk region

According to the official, the American side can also confirm that North Korean soldiers were deployed to the front line in Kursk,“we have seen them sustain casualties, both killed in action and wounded”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Kremlin is using North Korean troops in Kursk region without armored support, and many of DPRK soldiers have already been killed in action. At the same time, North Korean troops are setting up additional observation posts around their positions, fearing Ukrainian attack drones.