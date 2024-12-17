Italian Ambassador Believes Trump To Be Able To Launch Peace Talks In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa believes Donald Trump's presidency will be able to launch the momentum of peace talks in Ukraine.

That's according to ANSA , Ukrinform reports.

"No one has a desire for peace anymore Ukraine, which suffers the effects of an aggression in terms of bombings that hit where the population suffers the most from the consequences: it is the reduction of critical infrastructures and depriving the possibility of having in the winter, with the consequences that this entails in terms of survival capacity, as well as quality of life. And therefore, starting from this assumption, there is a need to part of the Ukrainian population and leadership a hope that with the start of the Trump presidency, through his decision-making, we can actually get to start a negotiation dynamics", Formosa said.

The ambassador also emphasized Italy's comprehensive support for Ukraine: "We a very important cooperation programme: only in 140 million have been allocated to the latter programming which We are already disbursing. Just yesterday it was established in a Joint Committee to disburse 13 million to the sector to make a contribution that is in any case added to many other initiatives."

According to the diplomat, the topic of Ukraine's recovery will have "its greatest moment" at the Recovery Conference in Rome in July 2025, which will allow Italy to direct its further support to where it is most needed.

"In this there is not only cooperation, but the definition of a whole range of financial instruments and above all there is also our ability to accompany Ukraine in the process of internal reforms that determines the condition for the path to accession to the European Union, and to have a reassuring internal system for the road system both of investments and turnover," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 16, the Italian government approved the 10th package of military aid to Ukraine against the backdrop of its fight against Russian aggression.

In turn, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto previously stated that Italy would be ready to contribute to the future international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.