Naftogaz Group Transfers Over UAH 80B In Tax Payments Since Early 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-November 2024, Naftogaz Group transferred more than UAH 80 billion in tax payments to Ukraine's state and local budgets.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In particular, Naftogaz Group's companies transferred more than UAH 74 billion to the state budget and UAH 6 billion to local budgets,” the report states.

According to Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC Board Acting Chairman Roman Chumak, tax payments are a step towards economic stability, support for the Ukrainian Army, and infrastructure restoration.

“In November alone, our enterprises paid UAH 8.1 billion to the state budget and another UAH 500 million to local budgets,” Chumak noted.

A reminder that Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC transferred more than UAH 90.2 billion in tax payments in 2023 and more than UAH 90 billion in 2022.