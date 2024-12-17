U.S. Aid Deliveries To Ukraine Scheduled Throughout 2025
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The volume of military aid to Ukraine, which the Joe Biden administration continues to provide, should cover the needs for weapons, equipment, and materials until the end of next year.
This was stated on Tuesday during a press briefing in Washington by U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"So we believe that the resources that we have already provided them, and that we have on - that we have still on track to provide them before the end of the administration, give them the equipment, the material they need to fight through the end of 2025," Miller noted.
At the same time, he stopped short of specifying the amounts remaining at the disposal from the large-scale military aid package for Ukraine, approved by Congress, referring to the fact that the Pentagon is dealing with the issue.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the incumbent U.S. administration has repeatedly emphasized that it will make every effort to transfer all remaining military aid to Ukraine by January 20, the new president's inauguration day.
