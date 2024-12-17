Amir Awards Hamad Bin Khalifa Sash To Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani awarded the Hamad bin Khalifa Sash to HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, in appreciation of his great efforts in serving the country, which came during HH the Amir's meeting with him at Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis at the Amiri Diwan today.

During the meeting, HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah extended his thanks and gratitude to HH the Amir for his support throughout his tenure, expressing his pride in receiving this honor.

