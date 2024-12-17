Spirion Unveils Sensitive Data Platform V.13.3, Featuring Reporting REST API For Advanced Data Insights & Enhanced DSPM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Reporting API unlocks seamless integrations, advanced insights, and tailored reporting.

- SpirionTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spirion has launched version 13.3 of its Sensitive Data Platform (SDP), introducing a powerful Reporting API to access data for external and integrations, significantly enhancing its Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) capabilities.Tailor-Made Reporting and API IntegrationThe new Reporting API expands SDP's data accessibility beyond the application interface and Spirion Enhanced Analytics (SEA), providing a third channel for data insights. This extensible data extraction capability empowers organizations to integrate critical scan activity insights into centralized or downstream solutions, informing better policy and practice development.Additional Key EnhancementsVersion 13.3 introduces several other features designed to improve data security, scalability, and efficiency:.Enhanced Data Asset Inventory: Organize scan targets dynamically and track Sensitive Data Value, Volume, and Vulnerability (SDV3) metrics with precision..Bulk Target Imports: Add multiple target locations efficiently to protect critical assets..Audit Log Enhancements: Gain deeper insights into SDP console activity with granular access controls..Cloud Target Optimizations: Experience faster scan results through streamlined interactions for cloud storage..Search Logic Improvements: Fine-tune built-in search definitions for improved contextual accuracy..Agent Disk Utilization Reduction: Conduct larger scans while minimizing disk space usage.Leading the Way in Data Security and ComplianceSpirion's Sensitive Data Platform continues to evolve, meeting the increasing demands of customers and the industry. With the addition of the Reporting API and other innovations, version 13.3 reaffirms Spirion's commitment to delivering unmatched data security and compliance solutions.About SpirionIn a world that relies more and more on data, understanding and protecting it is critical. That's why at Spirion, we're dedicated to helping organizations around the world protect their most sensitive information. Our mission is clear: deliver unmatched 98.5% accuracy in discovering personal, sensitive, and regulated data-no matter where it lives-and provide actionable analytics for superior visibility and measurement to protect at-risk and vital data.For more information about Spirion's Sensitive Data Platform and its latest features, visit .

