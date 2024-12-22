Drahim Al Bahya, Alkaydah Al Sraiya Shine At 4Th Doha B International Arabian Horse Show

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Drahim Al Bahya of Al Jood Stud was adjudged as best in the Mares 4-6 Years Old 7A class while Alkaydah Al Sraiya of Al Sraiya Stud was first in 7B class of the same category on the third and penultimate day of Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) 4th Doha B International Arabian Horse Show.

The prestigious event is being held at the outdoor arena of Qatar Equestrian Federation. QREC's Deputy Show Director Saad Ali Al Kubaisi presented the awards to the winners of Mares 4-6 Years Old 7A class.

In the Mares 7-10 Years Old class 8A, Nwair Al Qasmiah, owned by Ibrahim Bin Suleiman Al Qasim, stood first while D Fala of Al Salem Stud was best in 8B class.

The winners qualify for the championship classes which will be on show in the finals on Sunday.

Results

Mares 7-10 Years Old Class 8A: 1. Nwair Al Qasmiah (Owned by Ibrahim Bin Suleiman Al Qasim); 2. Al Ghariya Al Shaqab (Nasser Mohammed Al Hajri); 3. Maharaani (Al Lateef Stud).

Mares 7-10 Years Old Class 8B: 1. D Fala (Al Salem Stud); 2. Tamure MS (Al Jamal Stud); 3. Mayar IV (Sultan Bin Mohammed Ghoshean)

Mares 4-6 Years Old

Mares 4-6 Years Old Class 7A: 1. Drahim Al Bahya (Al Jood Stud); 2. Maaly (Ebrahim Yusuf Al Romaihi); 3. Mayaar Al Omariya (Falah Hussain Falah Al Ajmi).

Mares 4-6 Years Old Class 7B: 1. Alkaydah Al Sraiya (Al Sraiya Stud); 2. Sajla Al Fairozah (Ibrahem Nabeel Alshekh Mubarak).