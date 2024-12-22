Robust Initiatives Accelerate Stock Market Investments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Robust economic and strategic diversification initiatives within key sectors are driving the country's stock market, states analysts as Qatar continues to experience increasing foreign and local investments.

According to a report by the global researcher, Statista, Qatar's capitalisation in 2024 has amounted to $174.5bn (QR633.59bn) and projects a total amount of $172.10bn (QR624.88bn) in the coming year, a decline of 1.38 percent in the market.

However, economists predict that the market remains optimistic due to government initiatives, state-of-the-art infrastructures, and booming businesses accelerating investments in the years ahead.

Statista notes that the market volume in the Stock market in Qatar amounts to $44.95bn (QR163.21bn) this year as the number of trades in 2025 is expected to reach $4.31m (QR15.65m).

Market experts remarked that Qatar is transitioning into an investment hub across all sectors and the region is witnessing growth as the country's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) increased by $439m (QR1.5bn) in June 2024, as per the CEIC data.

From a global comparison perspective, reports indicate that the US achieved the highest market capitalisation of $48,750bn in the current year.

Statista highlights that the market capitalization in the Stock market globally is estimated at $124.40 trillion (QR451.68 trillion) in 2024.

Researchers state that is anticipated to exhibit an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2025) of 2.41 percent, resulting in a projected total amount of $127.40 trillion (QR462.58 trillion) by 2025.

The market volume in the Stock market in the world amounts to $41.5 trillion (QR150.68 trillion) this year as the number of trades across the globe is expected to amount to $259.40bn (QR941.86bn) by 2025.

The data adds that“As global economic uncertainties rise, investor sentiment in worldwide stock markets is increasingly shifting towards defensive sectors and sustainable investments.”

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Qatar's extensive public infrastructure investment programme, has been a significant driver of the country's economic diversification.

In addition to the investments, the government is also encouraging innovation and supporting entrepreneurship drawing businesses to the region and

beyond.

A fundamental element of Qatar's diversification goals is the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), aiming to drive investment and promote sustainable and socioeconomic development.

The FDI objectives also play a crucial role in this strategy, accelerating annual economic growth to an average of 4 percent until 2030, and positioning Qatar among the top 10 destinations for global investors and businesses.

By deploying high-skilled jobs and boosting labour productivity by an average of 2 percent per annum, Qatar expects to reach an FDI target of $100bn (QR363.09bn).