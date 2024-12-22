Albania bans TikTok for a year after youth violence linked to social media dispute

(MENAFN) TikTok was banned for a year in Albania on Saturday after Prime Minister Edi Rama accused the app of encouraging youth violence both inside and outside of schools.



The action was taken after a classmate fatally stabbed a 14-year-old student in November. According to local media, the two lads' disagreements on social were the cause of the incident.



When a youngster finds the "neighborhood troublemaker" they follow on TikTok more tempting than the values we wish to inculcate at home, it's much stronger, far more impactful, and far more alluring. And we worry that's the impact our kids will associate with once they leave the house," Rama stated during a meeting with teachers and parent organizations in the capital, Tirana.



At the event, a new action plan was introduced with the goal of improving school safety procedures and the interaction between parents, students, and schools.



