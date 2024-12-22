Mortgage Transactions Exceed QR3.7Bn In Nov

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The volume of mortgage transactions recorded during November of this year reached 87 with a total amount of QR3.763bn.

Al Rayyan Municipality registered the highest number of mortgage transactions with 29 (equivalent to 33.3 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Doha Municipality with 26 transactions (equivalent to 29.9 percent). Then Al Dhaayen Municipality with 16 transactions (equivalent to 18.4 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties. This was followed by Doha Municipality (26), Al Dhaayen Municipality (16), Al Wakrah (8), Umm Salal (8), Al Khor, Al Dhakira and Al Shamal with one transaction each, according to data by Ministry of Justice.

Regarding the value of mortgages in November 2024, Doha Municipality comes first with amount of QR1.872bn while Al Shamal Municipality registered the lowest value which reached QR1.800m.

Considering the indicator of movement of mortgage transactions by studying the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties to the ratio of their financial value, it is found that the ratio of the number of mortgage transactions in all municipalities that witnessed mortgage transactions, except for Doha and Wakrah municipalities. It was found that the amounts of mortgage transactions achieved a higher rate compared to the number of mortgage transactions.

A quick glance and tracking the movement and volume of mortgage transactions that were processed during November 2024 it was found that Doha Municipality has registered six mortgaged properties while Al Rayyan Municipality has registered three properties, Al Wakrah Municipality recorded one property of the top ten mortgaged properties.

The volume of mortgage transactions for the top ten properties reached 89 percent of the total value of all the mortgage transactions that were processed during November 2024.

The volume of mortgage transactions achieved during the third quarter (Q3) of this year reached 351 transactions with a total amount of QR1.671bn.

The real estate sector in Qatar is distinguished by factors that makes it one of the leaders of global competitiveness indicators and the most attractive for ownership and benefit in the region.