'Congress Deprived Muslim Women Of Their Rights For Years': Amit Shah Slams Nehru-Gandhi Family In Rajya Sabha - 10 Pts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India's deep-rooted democracy and have proven wrong those who doubted the country's economic rise, Home Amit Shah said on Tuesday said while wrapping up the Rajya Sabha two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution day

Here are the top 10 things Amit Shah said:



"The debates that happened in both Houses of the Parliament will be useful for the youth of the country... It will also help the people of the country to understand which party has honoured the Constitution and which has not...," Amit Shah said. “When we look back on 75 years of Constitution, I want to thank Sardar Patel as due to his tireless efforts we are standing tall and in the world as one nation”. Meanwhile, slamming the Congress, he added,“They (Cong) did nothing except eulogising Nehru-Gandhi family”



"In the last 75 years, there have been many nations that became independent and had new beginnings but democracy did not succeed there. But our democracy is deep-rooted. We made numerous changes without shedding a drop of blood. The people of this country have shattered the arrogance of multiple dictators and that too democratically," he added.

Noting that India is now the fifth largest economy in the world, he said,“The people of our country and our Constitution have given a befitting reply to those who said that we would never be able to become economically independent... Today we are the 5th largest economy... We have left Britain behind,” He targeted Congress and other opposition parties over allegations concerning electronic voting machines (EVM) and said the Supreme Court has repeatedly rejected petitions on the issue

| Amit Shah's big appeal to Naxals: Give up arms, surrender and join mainstream

Also Read | Amit Shah says India will set up anti-drone unit for border security



Slamming the grand old party, he said,“Cong increased tenure of Lok Sabha, assemblies through 42nd Constitutional Amendment out of fear of losing polls” He added,“Congress never worked for welfare of backward classes, Modi govt helping uplift them. The party deprived Muslim women of their rights for years only for vote bank politics.”



“Modi government freed country from mindset of slavery: Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.”

Cong lost as people found they were carrying fake copies of Constitution: Amit Shah, replying to debate in RS on 75 years of Constitution.



Congress is anti-reservation, its words and actions do not match: Home Minister Amit Shah.