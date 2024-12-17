FASTBRIDGE FIBER EXPANDS HIGH-SPEED FIBER-OPTIC INTERNET TO THE CITY OF READING, PENNSYLVANIA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WYOMISSING, Pa., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania-based fiber-optic internet provider, FastBridge Fiber , is excited to announce the expansion of its 100% fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) to the City of Reading, Pennsylvania. This expansion brings ultra-fast, reliable internet to thousands of residents in one of Berks County's most densely populated areas.

Bringing Cutting-Edge Fiber to Reading

FastBridge Fiber began serving customers in Berks County in November 2022 and has since continued its commitment to delivering reliable, high-speed internet throughout the region. Residents of the City of Reading will now enjoy access to multi-gig symmetrical internet speeds, ideal for streaming, gaming, and remote work. This advanced fiber-optic network offers far superior experience compared to legacy internet technologies like cable, 5G, or DSL.

What Residents Can Expect :



Lightning-Fast Speeds : Symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 2 Gbps.

Transparent Pricing : Simple, hassle-free plans with no hidden fees or contracts.

Reliable Service : 99.9% uptime, ensuring seamless connectivity.

Future-Proof Technology : A network built to handle growing internet demands. Local Support : Dedicated customer service from representatives who understand the community.

To celebrate the expansion to the City of Reading, FastBridge Fiber is offering limited-time promotions for early adopters. Residents are encouraged to visit fastbridgefiber/check-availability to see if service will be available at their address and sign up to be notified when service becomes available.

Commitment to Community and Economic Growth

"FastBridge Fiber is thrilled to bring our state-of-the-art, 100% fiber-optic network to Reading," said Jason Schreiber, Chief Executive Officer of FastBridge Fiber. "Our ultra-fast, symmetrical internet will empower residents to connect, learn, and grow in ways that were not possible before. Additionally, this expansion underscores our dedication to investing in local communities by creating jobs and supporting economic development."

The City of Reading joins a growing list of areas in Berks County, and other areas in Pennsylvania, benefiting from FastBridge Fiber's cutting-edge network. By investing in advanced infrastructure, the company is helping to close the digital divide and provide a foundation for long-term technological innovation in the region.

About FastBridge Fiber

FastBridge Fiber is a modern fiber-optic internet service provider dedicated to delivering ultra-fast, reliable service to homes and businesses over a newly constructed, all-fiber network. Designed for today's connected households, FastBridge Fiber's network supports multiple devices, streaming, gaming, and remote work with ease. The company prides itself on hassle-free pricing, local customer support, and a commitment to investing in the communities it serves.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact:

Lynn Pope

[email protected]

