Tiktok's Last Hope? CEO Shou Chew Meets Donald Trump Ahead Of US Ban Deadline

TikTok CEO Shou Chew reportedly met with President-elect Donald at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday (December 16), just weeks before a US ban on the app is expected to take effect. This development comes amid national security concerns that have fueled efforts to shut TikTok down.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We'll take a look at TikTok . You know, I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok," suggesting a willingness to intervene to reverse the ban.

Ban deadline looms

The shutdown of TikTok is slated for January 19 under a law signed by President Joe Biden unless its parent company, ByteDance Ltd., agrees to divest the app to an American owner. A recent federal appeals court upheld this law, and TikTok's request for an injunction has already been rejected. The company has since escalated the fight by petitioning the Supreme Court for review.

Tech leaders courting Trump

Chew's meeting with Trump follows a trend of other tech executives also seeking audience with the president-elect. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg dined with Trump on Thanksgiving Eve at Mar-a-Lago, while Apple CEO Tim Cook met Trump at the estate last week.

The meetings reflect concerns about the incoming administration's regulatory stance and efforts to navigate the political landscape ahead of Trump's January 20 inauguration.

TikTok has petitioned the US Supreme Court to temporarily block a law that would force its Chinese parent company, ByteDance , to sell the platform or face shutdown by January 19. The company has asked the court to decide on the matter by January 6, emphasizing that the law would impose "unprecedented speech restrictions."