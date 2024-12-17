Mebebot Secures Recognition In G2 Winter Reports For AI Agents And Chatbots

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Transforming Employee Support: MeBeBot Ranks in the Top 25% for Satisfaction and Momentum

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MeBeBotTM, , a leader in AI-driven Employee Experience solutions, has earned recognition in the G2 Grid® Winter Reports

for AI Agents and Chatbots, ranking among the top 25% for customer satisfaction and momentum. This achievement underscores MeBeBot's impact and customer-driven success.

"We are honored to be recognized on the G2 Grid Winter Report

for both AI Agents and Chatbots, standing alongside Fortune 100 companies in these highly innovative categories," said Beth White, Founder and CEO of MeBeBot. "This recognition reflects the value we bring to our customers-driving operational efficiency and enabling strategic focus. With 6 years of providing over 20,000 employees in 50 countries a trusted AI Solution, it is clear that both employees and the market are embracing AI for digital workplace transformation."

MeBeBot provides 24/7 multilingual support across HR, IT, and Operations, resolving 80% of common inquiries with 90% accuracy. Seamlessly integrating with platforms like

Microsoft Teams ,

Slack ,

SMS , and web chat, it ensures smooth adoption within existing workflows.

At the heart of its

AI platform

is a curated, intelligent knowledge base powered by Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and both frontier and private customer AI models. This combination delivers accurate, on-demand responses that foster employee trust and drive high utilization rates. Customers consistently achieve outcomes such as reducing manual workload and improving workplace efficiency.

"MeBeBot's AI Solution is one of the most useful applications of AI for HR that I've seen in the industry," said George LaRocque, Founder and Chief Analyst at WorkTech, the leading global market intelligence and advisory firm focused exclusively on HR technology and the future of work. "With the advancements in AI, MeBeBot continues to innovate and expand functionality to streamline operational efficiencies. By automating employee support and communications, manual HR tasks are reduced, and work productivity improves within organizations."

MeBeBot's setup process is streamlined, often completed in under 30 days. With over 300 preloaded FAQs for HR, IT, and Operations, the platform is tailored to meet the unique needs of its users. Customers report ROI savings ranging from $250,000 to $1 million within the first six to 12 months of deployment.

Read more about

AI HR case stories

and what

customers have to say on

G2's MeBeBot review page .

About MeBeBotTM, Inc.

MeBeBot is your 24/7 Digital HR Generalist that helps your HR team be less administrative and more strategic. It delivers a 24/7, multilingual employee support experience that is just a text message or ping away - any time of the day. Seamlessly integrating with Microsoft Teams, Slack, SMS/Text messaging and web portals. MeBeBot's AI Chatbot offers immediate access to accurate and compliant responses to common queries, boasting an impressive accuracy rate exceeding 93%. Its AI platform also includes real-time dashboards, enterprise push messaging, and custom polling that empowers employees to provide swift feedback on critical matters.

Acknowledged as "Top Chatbot / AI Agent in 2024" by G2, "Best Employee Experience Platform and Top HR Chatbot for 2024′′ by Select Software Reviews and recognized as "2022 Brilliant Bot by Slack App Directory." Over 20,000 users (about the seating capacity of Madison Square Garden) spanning 50+ countries use MeBeBot to make work more meaningful.

Press Contact:

Bennett Sung

206-579-7904



SOURCE MeBeBotTM, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED