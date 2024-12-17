Smile Foundation Honored With ASSOCHAM's Best CSR Excellence In Healthcare Award 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Smile Foundation has received the prestigious ASSOCHAM Best CSR Excellence in Healthcare Award 2024 in the NGO category during the 3rd Healthcare Summit held in New Delhi.



This award recognizes impactful social initiatives that significantly improve healthcare access and outcomes across India, benefiting underserved communities.



In the year 2023-24, Smile Foundation delivered 1.3 million medical treatments through its healthcare initiatives, which include:



1. 93 Mobile Medical Units,

2. 8 Mobile Telemedicine Units,

3. 4 Mobile Dental Units,

4. 3 static clinics, and

5.bNumerous Multi-Speciality Health Camps.



These efforts spanned 1,100 urban, rural, hilly, and desert communities across 73 districts, including 26 aspirational districts, in 17 states. Over 1.06 million people, 75% of whom were women and children, received free doorstep healthcare services. These services ranged from doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, and medicines to referrals for advanced care.



Smile Foundation's healthcare programme focuses on reducing out-of-pocket expenses, ensuring healthcare accessibility, improving health-seeking behavior, raising awareness about maternal and child health, and strengthening connections with government facilities for secondary and tertiary care. The initiative also promotes greater use of local public health services and schemes while supporting the government's healthcare delivery systems.



Aligned with 10 of the 12 services mandated under Ayushman Bharat, the programme integrates modern technology, in line with the National Digital Health Mission, to enhance healthcare delivery. Telemedicine, smart diagnostics, and the e-Sanjeevani platform are key components, enabling patients in aspirational districts to access specialized care through smartphones or nearby Health and Wellness Centres.



Speaking on the recognition, Santanu Mishra, Co-founder and Executive Trustee of Smile Foundation, said,“This award is a testament to the relentless efforts of our healthcare teams working across challenging terrains to reach the most underserved communities in India. It inspires us to continue our mission of ensuring healthcare access for all, particularly in aspirational and tribal areas.”



Beyond healthcare delivery, Smile Foundation has initiated comprehensive awareness campaigns on child health, maternal and elderly care, communicable diseases, and lifestyle improvements, complementing government health missions and addressing the unique needs of vulnerable populations.



This accolade underscores Smile Foundation's unwavering commitment to equitable healthcare and its role in transforming lives across India's most marginalized regions.

Company :-Smile Foundation

User :- Parul Sharma

Email :...l

Mobile:- 9266740073

Url :-