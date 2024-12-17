Huber Management Reports Notable Rise In Client Retention Rate To 82% For 2024, Surpassing Industry Benchmarks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huber Management, a leading Canada and Bahamas-based and wealth management firm, is pleased to report a significant achievement in its client retention rate, which has risen to 82% for the fiscal year 2024. This improvement not only highlights the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional client service but also exceeds the average retention rate of 72.6%, as reported by recent studies.

Driving success through client-centric strategies

This milestone reflects Huber Management's commitment to building and nurturing enduring professional relationships with its clients by offering tailored investment and wealth management solutions, consistent performance, and proactive communication. The firm attributes this success to its client-first approach and ongoing enhancements to its advisory services.

"Reaching an 82% retention rate is a significant validation of our efforts to understand and meet the unique needs of our clients,"

said Bernard Huber, Chief Executive Officer at Huber Management. "Our team is proud to offer not just investment expertise but also our hand in a partnership that our clients can trust to guide them toward their goals in an increasingly challenging market environment."

Exceeding industry benchmarks

The latest data from industry reports indicates that the average client retention rate across the investment management industry is 72.6%. By achieving 82%, Huber Management has established itself as a standout performer, emphasizing the value of its differentiated services and the personalized attention associated with them.

Innovations in client experience

In 2024, Huber Management implemented several initiatives designed to enhance client satisfaction, including:



Comprehensive financial reviews : Offering semi-annual updates to ensure alignment with evolving client goals.



Enhanced digital tools : Introducing enhancements to its user-friendly client portal with real-time portfolio insights and performance tracking.

Educational outreach : Hosting webinars and providing resources to empower clients with greater financial literacy.

"We believe our commitment to transparency and education fosters trust and deepens the bonds with our clients,"

added Mr. Huber. "We're convinced that our innovative solutions and personalized services have made a meaningful impact on client satisfaction and loyalty."

Looking ahead

As Huber Management looks toward 2025 and beyond, the firm remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional value to clients. Plans include further investment in technology, expanded product offerings, and continued focus on client engagement.

"Our clients are our most valuable asset, and this achievement inspires us to work even harder to exceed expectations,"

concluded Mr. Huber.

About Huber Management

Huber Management is a Nassau, Bahamas and Vancouver, Canada-based investment and wealth management practice offering a broad range of financial solutions, including portfolio management, retirement planning and wealth advisory services. Regarded for its commitment to personalized service and consistent results, Huber Management helps clients navigate the complexities of the investment landscape to achieve their financial ambitions.

Nicholas Huber

220 - 145 Chadwick Court, North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V7M 3K1

[email protected]

+1-604-706-4521

Huber Management



SOURCE Huber Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED