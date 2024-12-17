XS.com Crowned as Best Global Broker at Traders Awards Ceremony in Hong Kong

(MENAFN- Your Mind ) Hong Kong, 17st December 2024 – XS.com, the award-winning global multi-asset fintech and financial services provider, has earned three prestigious awards & been crowned as "Best Global Broker" during the prestigious "Traders Awards Annual Ceremony 2024” held at the elite Crowne Plaza Hong Kong Kowloon East.

XSwas recognized as “Best Global Broker,” “Best Customer Support - Asia,” and “Best Trading Execution - Asia,” a testament to its exceptional commitment to quality and service in the region. This recognition highlights XS.com’s expertise, tireless effort, and dedication to delivering outstanding trading experiences to clients both globally and regionally.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Wael Hammad, Group CCO of XSsaid:

“We are truly honored to receive these three awards. This recognition reflects the hard work, expertise, and commitment our team brings every day to deliver superior trading standards, exceptional customer support, and flawless execution. These awards motivate us to continue pushing boundaries and to provide our clients with the tools and support they need to succeed in an ever-evolving market.”

The "Traders Awards Annual Ceremony" is the first honest people's choice rating in the FinTech and financial services industry, with a surreal annual award ceremony each December to award the Best from the Best companies in the industry.

These awards mark another milestone in XS.com’s journey and reinforce its reputation as a leader in the global financial services sector. With a continued focus on providing innovative trading tools, deep liquidity, and unparalleled customer support, XSis further expanding its global footprint, helping traders and investors worldwide navigate the financial markets with confidence and success.

Shorena Jejeia, CEO of FINEXPO and organizer of the Traders Fair events and Trader Awards Ceremony commented:

"We are pleased to have allocated the esteemed awards of “Best Global Broker,” “Best Customer Support - Asia,” and “Best Trading Execution - Asia,” to the XS.com, a prominent market leader in the Fintech and financial services industry. Their exceptional dedication to providing unparalleled services in the financial services and Fintech sector has set a benchmark and contributed to the advancement of the industry as a whole.”

By scoring this hat trick of awards & being crowned as " Best Global Broker," XSconcludes another successful year, during which the Global Multi Award Winning Broker has taken the global news and international media world by storm since its beginning.

XShas recently received a range of awards recognizing its mission to provide traders, institutional investors, and brokers worldwide with the opportunity to access profound institutional liquidity and cutting-edge trading technology. This combines a seamless user experience, outstanding relationship management, and exceptional customer support.



XSCompany Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com, has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XSoffers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.





