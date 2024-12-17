War Update: 245 Combat Clashes On Frontlines Over Past Day, Most In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, there were 245 combat engagements between the Ukrainian forces and the Russian invaders along the frontline, with the most intense fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, there were 245 combat clashes," the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, the Russian forces carried out 24 airstrikes, dropping 30 guided bombs on the Ukrainian positions and settlements. Additionally, Russians launched over 4,200 attacks, including 141 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 2,202 kamikaze drones for strikes.

Key areas of Russian airstrikes include: Oleksandrivka, Burlatske, Velyka Novosilka, Novoandriivka, Lobkove, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Novopil.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Russian forces conducted three offensive operations near Hlyboke and Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks near Kucherivka, Zahryzove, Lozova, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector , the Ukrainian troops stopped 16 attacks focused near Kopanky, Vyshneve, Novoyehorivka, Terny, Hryhorivka, Novoplatonivka, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, the Serebrianskyi Forest, and towards Cherneshchyna.

Noin

In the Siversk sector , the Russian forces attacked 16 times near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Ivano-Darivka, Spirne, and Siversk. Four engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian assaults near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian forces conducted 12 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled 52 attacks, with Russian forces showing high activity near Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Zelene, Novoolenivka, Pishchane, and Ukrainka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 enemy attempts to breach defenses near Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhove, and Yantarne.

In the Vremivka sector , the Ukrainian forces stopped 22 Russian attacks near Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, Novyi Komar, Neskuchne, Uspenivka, Sukhi Yaly, Blahodatne, Makarivka, and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Russian forces conducted five attacks near Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russian troops made four unsuccessful attempts to capture the Ukrainian positions.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , there were no significant changes; no signs of enemy offensive group formation spotted.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the Russian forces maintain their presence, conduct reconnaissance, and artillery shelling.

In Russia's Kursk region , the Ukrainian Defense Forces operations are ongoing. Over the past day, the Russian forces conducted 68 assaults at the Ukrainian positions, conducted six airstrikes (dropping 12 guided aerial bombs) and 341 shelling attacks targeting Ukrainian positions and settlements.

toas

The Ukrainian missile forces struck five areas of Russian personnel concentration and one key Russian military facility.

As previously reported, the Russian forces lost 1,600 more personnel in Ukraine over the past day.