Minister Of Transport Tours Hamad Port
Date
12/17/2024 1:02:33 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Minister of transport H E sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani visited Hamad port yesterday, where he was briefed on the operational processes of its facilities, terminals, as well as the Hamad Port Visitor Center.
Professionals from Mwani Qatar briefed the Minister on the strategy of the commercial ports, their expansions and contribution to the national economy.
MENAFN17122024000063011010ID1109000406
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.