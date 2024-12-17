عربي


Minister Of Transport Tours Hamad Port

12/17/2024 1:02:33 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of transport H E sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani visited Hamad port yesterday, where he was briefed on the operational processes of its facilities, terminals, as well as the Hamad Port Visitor Center.

Professionals from Mwani Qatar briefed the Minister on the strategy of the commercial ports, their expansions and contribution to the national economy.

