Rawabi Hypermarket Launches 'WOW Qatar' Initiative In Celebration Of Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Rawabi Hypermarket, one of Qatar's leading retailers, has announced the launch of its“WOW Qatar” initiative in celebration of Qatar National Day. This initiative underscores Rawabi Hypermarket's unwavering commitment to promoting local products and supporting Qatar's economy.

The event, which highlights a wide selection of Qatar's finest local products, is being held across all Rawabi Hypermarket stores in Qatar. The inauguration ceremony took place yesterday at Rawabi Hypermarket Izghawa - the largest single-floor Hypermarket in Qatar.

The event was inaugurated by Group General Manager of Rawabi Group Kannu Baker, Purchase Manager Ismail VP, Finance Managers Navas KP & Sabiq Ali, Marketing Manager Sajith EP, Head of IT Reneesh P, Operation Manager Ansar PP and Store Managers.

“We are thrilled to present the WOW Qatar initiative, an important event that reflects our dedication to supporting Qatar's local economy and food heritage. On behalf of our esteemed management team, including Chairman M P Abdullah Haji, Managing Director Mohammed Abdulla, and Executive Director Ajmal Abdullah, I am proud to express our enthusiasm for promoting locally produced products in Rawabi stores,” said Baker.

Rawabi Hypermarket takes immense pride in being a premier destination in the region for locally-produced food and non-food items.

“This annual event not only strengthens our connection with Qatar's rich food heritage but also plays a crucial role in ensuring the country's food security. We are proud to feature a wide range of Qatari products, including renowned brands such as Baladna, Rayyan Water, Dandy, Qatar Detergents, Batatos, Qbake, Qatar Filling, Tahaluf (Gourmet), Dr. Puffs, and Qutoof. Additionally, Rawabi will highlight its own private label products, all proudly made in Qatar,” added Baker.

Rawabi Hypermarket has invited the community to join in celebrating Qatar's cultural heritage through the WOW Qatar initiative. The event aims to foster stronger ties between local producers and consumers, while promoting the importance of supporting homegrown businesses.