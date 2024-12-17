Public Prosecution Announces Qatar National Day Working Hours
12/17/2024 3:02:49 AM
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: The Public Prosecution has announced its working hours for the public during the Qatar National Day holidays on December 18 and 19, 2024.
The Public Prosecution building and Residence Affairs Prosecution (Search and Follow-up Department) will be open during the evening hours from 6pm to 9pm.
Meanwhile its office at the Hamad International Airport will continue to operate 24 hours.
