QCDC Volunteers Take Part In Darb Al Saai 2024

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), has launched the latest iteration of its groundbreaking 'EmpowerAbility' career development program, designed to support individuals with disabilities and difficulties.

The initiative, launched ahead of Qatar National Day, brought together 13 volunteers and key partner organizations-such as the of Labour, Qatar Charity's Ezdehar Platform, Qatar Voluntary Center, the Young Entrepreneurs Club, Wafeeq Platform, and Qatar Manpower Solutions & Co. 'Jusour'-to make significant contributions toward organizing the Darb Al Saai Qatar National Day activations.

Participants received specialised training from the Qatar Voluntary Center, equipping them to take on key roles in planning and executing various activities at Darb Al Saai. Their participation demonstrates their immense potential and showcases their ability to meaningfully contribute to the workforce and society at large.

Saad Abdulla Al Kharji, Acting Director of QCDC, emphasized the importance of collaboration in empowering individuals with disabilities. He stated,“Programs like 'EmpowerAbility' underscore the critical role stakeholders play in building an inclusive and thriving society. By mobilising efforts and resources, we can create meaningful opportunities for people of all abilities to contribute to the community. The success of this initiative reflects the power and impact of collective action, and we are grateful to our partners and volunteers for their dedication to this cause.”

In addition to their efforts at Darb Al Saai, 'EmpowerAbility' participants will host special activities at Al Hazm Mall on December 18. The public is invited to join in the Qatar National Day celebrations and witness the hard work, enthusiasm, and commitment of the volunteers firsthand.

This iteration of 'EmpowerAbility' comes within the programme's national celebrations track, which has become a cornerstone of QCDC's inclusive career development strategy.